Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the viewership for episodes 6 and 7 of WOW – Women of Wrestling were up from episode five. The show airs on syndication through CBS Media Ventures.

Episode six on October 23 was viewed by 266,000 people, up from episode five’s 216,000. It had a rating of 0.06 (80,000) in the key 18-49 demographic, up from the 48,000 in the demo for episode five.

Episode seven on October 30 was viewed by 263,000 people and had 69,000 viewers in 18-49.