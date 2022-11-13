Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo’s next defense of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships announced

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo’s next defense of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships has been announced.

They will defend the belts in a triple threat match at Noche De Campeones on December 28 from Acapulco, AAA revealed on Saturday. Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Sexy Star & Komander will be their opponents.

Guevara & Melo won the belts in a four-way match at AAA Triplemania Monterrey on April 30. They have since defended them twice on AEW programming, defeating Dante Martin & Sky Blue on the August 10 Rampage and Ortiz & Ruby Soho at All Out.

AAA Noche De Campeones is advertised as an AAA television taping. The following has been announced for the show.

AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo defends against Bandido

AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defend against Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee)

Copa Mundo Imperial: Vampiro vs. Aerostar vs. Blue Demon Jr. vs Nino Hamburguesa vs. Pagano vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Diva Salvaje vs. Jessy Ventura vs. Murder Clown vs. Dave the Clown vs. Panic Clown vs. Parka Negra

AAA Trios Champions Nueva Generacion Dinamita (El Cuatrero, Forastero, & Sanson) defend against Myzteziz Jr, Willie Mack, & Aramis

Arez vs. Taurus vs. Villano III Jr.