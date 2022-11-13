Preliminary viewership for Smackdown, new wrestling promotion announced

– Early numbers released for Friday’s Smackdown…

Prelim rating for last night's Smackdown on Fox was 2,115,000. I project around 2,250,000 for the final based on an estimated +6.3% adjustment. Final will be reported Monday. Prelim source: https://t.co/D4rN7qxnJE pic.twitter.com/dLUnx6yXLD — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 12, 2022

– NJPW announcer and WWE alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced that he’s involved in a new wrestling company. Kelly took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the launch of American eXcellece Wrestling, which will hold its first event on January 7th, 2023 in St, Hamburg, Pennsylvania.

Kelly wrote:

“This is what I’ve been dying to share! American eXcellence Wrestling is the first promotion I have a financial stake in and the first event is January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.”

He went on to say that he is not currently set to be part of a commentary team as AXW is focusing on live events for now, but “once we get things cranked up…”