Notes on Dustin Rhodes, MJF, Kalisto, and Eddie Guerrero

– On this day in 2005, the world lost Eddie Guerrero at the age of 38.

– Former WWE talent Kalisto was at NXT live events this week, serving as a guest coach and producer. He was at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week coaching, and the Friday night live event. We’re told he handled the women’s matches as a producer. We haven’t learned if he’ll be back any time soon.

– During an appearance on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, AEW star Dustin Rhodes gave his thoughts on MJF possibly turning into a babyface character…

“He’s just on the cusp of his greatness and he’s doing so many great things right now and the heel-babyface-tweener back and forth, they hated him, they kind of love him. You know, and I’ve talked to MJF about this. ‘Sooner or later, you’re gonna be a babyface buddy’ and it looks like that’s kind of where it’s going because they love him and it’s just what it is and MJF hasn’t had to go out there and wrestle every night. He has got the gift of gab and he’s one of those people that can talk people in the building and there’s not very many of those and he does a great job of that.”

(quote source: PostWrestling.com)