Nick Aldis on NWA becoming ‘the most toxic brand’ in wrestling

In a statement posted to his Instagram subscribers (via Fightful), former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis issued a statement on NWA, claiming that it has become “the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.” Aldis issued the statement following last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. You can read his comments below:

“I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you know that I had given my notice to the NWA BEFORE this ppv. What was once a promising endeavor that I turned down bigger opportunities to take the lead on, has become the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.

Thank you all for the support.”

In the main event at Hard Times in New Orleans, Tyrus beat Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in the main event to become the new Worlds Heavyweight Champion. As noted, Nick Aldis recently put in his that he was leaving the company, and his current contract was slated to expire in January 2023. He was then suspended by Billy Corgan.

Aldis was originally scheduled to face Odinson at Hard Times 3. However, his suspension ultimately pulled him from the event.