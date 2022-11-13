News on Taya Valkyrie, Liv Morgan, Abadon, and NWA Powerrr

– For the first time ever on January 31, 2023, we will be getting a live episode of NWA Powerrr.

– WWE’s Liv Morgan met AEW’s Abadon

– The latest guest on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast was top industry star Taya Valkyrie, who spoke with Wilde about a number of different subjects, including how she hopes to get into some behind-the-scenes work in wrestling like agenting and writing, adding that more women should be hired in that field. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants to get into producing, agenting, and the creative writing side of wrestling:

Yeah, absolutely [I’d like to venture into producing, agenting and/or creative writing]. I feel like I am very good in the role of the creative side of it and the visual aspects of wrestling. My character and promos and things like that. I would absolutely love it, something I would love. It’s just something I think is very interesting and the television aspect of what it takes to be in the truck and what is it that just makes the show that much better, you know?

Says she think more women should be in that field:

Because this is a business where we can do so many different things and I think that more women should be in those positions so I definitely would wanna take the opportunity to learn to do that and to help other people come up with how they wanna present themselves or what the story could be. For example, I feel Rosemary is one of the most creative people I’ve ever worked with and me and her, when we talk on the phone about ideas… it’s like we’re in vomit… We could just write a story for the next year. We work really well together and I just would love to do that and be able to do that for other people too.