Fan throws drink at Scarlett during live event, police eject multiple people out

Multiple individuals got ejected from their seats at the non-televised live event in Peoria last night after one person threw their drink at Scarlett.

Scarlett, who was at ringside accompanying her husband Karrion Kross for his match against Drew McIntyre, received a surprise shower and obviously was not happy about it.

She alerted security about the incident and security tried to eject the fan from the seat. But after multiple attempts failed, police were called in and a group of people were taken out after reinforcements came.

“As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria,” Scarlett tweeted after the incident. “PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo.”