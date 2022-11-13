CJ Perry on Miro referencing her on TV, talk of celebrity involvement at Wrestlemania 39

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, discussed Miro referencing her on AEW TV and more. Below are some highlights.

CJ Perry on being surprised when Miro references her on TV: “It’s definitely a surprise to me as it happens. Yeah, yeah, yeah. He doesn’t run too much by me.”

On the adrenaline of performing in front of the fans and playing the heel: “There’s no drug in the world like it. It’s the biggest adrenaline high you’ll ever get, at least for me. There’s nothing more than I love. Of course, if they’re chanting your name, it’s insane. Whole arenas chanting for you is just mind blowing. I’m always so honored that people would do that. But I also love being booed. There’s no better feeling than being able to control a crowd that you can get them to do exactly what you want them to. It’s definitely easier, for at least me, and that might be because I lot to stir the pot and it’s funny to me to get people get all riled up. So I feel like wrestling is perfect because then I can lean into it and commit to it. ‘Okay, yeah, hate me. Bring it on.’ I feel like, in wrestling, sometimes people want to be the cool heels and they don’t want to commit to being like, ‘No. Hate me. I’m gonna make you money because someone’s gonna want to whoop my ass.”

On what she learned about psychology and storytelling from Miro: “I learned a lot of that from Miro, too. He was such a great teacher for me and the psychology of storytelling and the psychology of being a villain. I always say there’s no greater villain than Miro and so, yeah, I’m thankful for that. I do miss that. I miss it a lot. I miss performing, I miss the fans. There’s no better feeling than being able to get that screen time where you are connecting with the fans, you’re connecting with the fans and you’re provoking an emotional reaction. It’s great. I miss it.”

CJ Perry was released by WWE in June 2021. She’s also currently appearing on the latest season of The Surreal Life on VH1.

– There is speculation about John Cena possibly returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cena isn’t the only name that WWE is interested in using for Wrestlemania 39. Meltzer wrote that “they are trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there.” It was also noted that WWE President Nick Khan has connections from his time as an agent with people in sports and entertainment industries.

Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was seemingly a success as WWE sources told Meltzer it was the most-watched Saudi Arabia show to date. At this time, it is unknown which celebrities are being considered for Wrestlemania 39 and Logan might be unable to wrestle due to his injury.