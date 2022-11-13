Bobby Fish wins first boxing match on Mayweather vs Deji PPV undercard
Current Impact star Bobby Fish won a boxing match today against Boateng Prempeh in the undercard for Mayweather vs Deji in Dubai, UAE.
The event, airing on pay-per-view from the Coca-Cola Arena, saw Fish finish his opponent via TKO in the second round. This was Fish’s first professional boxing fight.
At one point, Fish thought he might be in a wrestling ring as he picked up his opponent and seemed to be going for a suplex before the referee stepped in!
Fish, who was not re-signed to an AEW deal this past Summer, is now part of the Impact Wrestling roster. The former Undisputed Era member even challenged CM Punk to a real fight following the All Out brawl.
😳 @theBobbyFish really tried to puck him up
WHAT HAPPENED THERE? 👀@theBobbyFish stops Boateng Prempeh in the second round! 🔥
#GlobalTitans Official Decision:@theBobbyFish def. Boateng Prempeh via KO at 1:02 of round 2!
