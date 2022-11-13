Bobby Fish wins first boxing match on Mayweather vs Deji PPV undercard

Current Impact star Bobby Fish won a boxing match today against Boateng Prempeh in the undercard for Mayweather vs Deji in Dubai, UAE.

The event, airing on pay-per-view from the Coca-Cola Arena, saw Fish finish his opponent via TKO in the second round. This was Fish’s first professional boxing fight.

At one point, Fish thought he might be in a wrestling ring as he picked up his opponent and seemed to be going for a suplex before the referee stepped in!

Fish, who was not re-signed to an AEW deal this past Summer, is now part of the Impact Wrestling roster. The former Undisputed Era member even challenged CM Punk to a real fight following the All Out brawl.

😳 @theBobbyFish really tried to puck him up 🥊 #MayweatherDeji

WHAT HAPPENED THERE? 👀@theBobbyFish stops Boateng Prempeh in the second round! 🔥 🥊 #MayweatherDeji

