11/13/22 WWE house show results from Madison, WI
– AJ Styles / Asuka d Damian Priest / Rhea Ripley
Always loved @RheaRipley_WWE and tonight was very impressed with @ArcherOfInfamy #WWEMadison pic.twitter.com/eNfBHz9fF1
— Lea Baker (@_Lea_B) November 14, 2022
– WWE U.S. Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Matt Riddle / Bobby Lashley
– Dana Brooke d Tamina Snuka
– The Brawling Brutes d The Imperium
– No DQ : Drew McIntyre d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )
– Kevin Owens d Austin Theory
– Braun Strowman / The New Day d Solo Sikoa / The Usos
It’s new day, yes it is! #wwemadison pic.twitter.com/uIKVCpR5P0
— KristinaW (@KristinasShears) November 14, 2022
credit: WrestlingBodyslam.Com