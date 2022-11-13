11/13/22 WWE house show results from Madison, WI

Nov 13, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @KristinasShears

– AJ Styles / Asuka d Damian Priest / Rhea Ripley

– WWE U.S. Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Matt Riddle / Bobby Lashley

– Dana Brooke d Tamina Snuka

– The Brawling Brutes d The Imperium

– No DQ : Drew McIntyre d Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett )

– Kevin Owens d Austin Theory

– Braun Strowman / The New Day d Solo Sikoa / The Usos

