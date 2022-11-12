Thunder Rosa update

As previously noted, AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was pulled from the 2022 AEW All Out PPV due to injury and there have been reports of her having backstage heat.

In a video published to her Instagram account, Rosa commented on her injury status…

“Shoutout to all the AEW women’s division. You guys are doing great, but I’m getting better. Time is coming. I’m coming back soon. I know you guys are really eager to know when I’m coming back. The news will come later. I’m sorry, I don’t have a timeline. I just wanna thank everyone for being so happy to see me and asking to come back.” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)