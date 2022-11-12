Rhea Ripley reacts to Mia Yim’s return, CM Punk wanted AEW to “tone down”

– In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:

On her reaction to Yim’s return: “There is no solution for the Rhea problem. They just put fuel to the fire. Mia hit me from behind, I wasn’t expecting it. No one was expecting Mia Yim to come back, especially at that moment. She just appeared out of nowhere, out of dust, and pushed me into the ring post and started hitting me with a kendo stick. What the hell was I supposed to do? I didn’t have eyes in the back of my head. I was staring at the OC. It’s just another person that’s going to have a Rhea problem.”

On possibly facing Yim directly in a match: “I would like to get some more in-ring action. Whether that’s with Mia Yim or anyone else. I’m down for it. I came to the realization that no one compares to me. No one. I know how dangerous Mia Yim is. I know what she’s capable of. That’s why I picked her for the first-ever WarGames match that we were a part of. At the end of the day, I was the captain for a reason. No one compares to Rhea Ripley. Whether we’re on the outside or a singles match, nothing changes. The Rhea problem is still there.”

– According to PWInsider, CM Punk wanted Tony Khan to “tone down” AEW’s style from his first day there.

This was apparently talked about, mocked and even laughed at by several wrestlers backstage in AEW.

Punk was also irked that the younger wrestlers didn’t want or straight up refused to listen to his advice.

Some in the company did not need Punk, so, for him to come into the company and start trying to change it, the situation was doomed from the very beginning.