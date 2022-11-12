News for Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an early line-up for Monday’s RAW from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Monday’s RAW will feature a special edition of MizTV with The A-Lister addressing recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano. Gargano recently accused The Miz of being in cahoots with Dexter Lumis, hiring him for the recent attacks to help boost his star power, but then failing to pay Lumis. WWE noted in their official RAW preview that The Miz will apologize for what he’s done.

RAW will also see tag team action as Matt Riddle and Elias “form a band” to take on Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. The two sides have feuded in recent weeks as Riddle tries to convince Elias to bring their musical talents together, Riddle with his bongo drums and Elias with his guitar.

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on Monday’s RAW. Balor tried to accept Rollins’ Open Challenge this past Monday, but he was interrupted by The O.C. Bobby Lashley accepted the challenge but attacked Rollins before the bell and was forced to leave. Austin Theory then unsuccessfully cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase to answer Rollins’ challenge.