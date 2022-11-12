Junior Benito Speaks Out on His AEW Debut, Defeating Davey Richards, Working with Jade Cargill

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Junior Benito joined Lewis Carlan of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, Benito opened up about his AEW debut, defeating Davey Richards, Jade Cargill and more. Here are some highlights

His AEW debut:

“The opportunity came about very fast to a point where I couldn’t really process it all when it was happening. The experience overall was very great! It really was a treat to get a glimpse of the production of a televised wrestling show.”

“No one contacted me. I was just referenced by Evil Uno, who is my trainer, and it all happened from there.”

Working with Jade Cargill:

“She hits incredibly hard. If anyone second-guesses her power I strongly suggest that they watch the clip. The experience was wonderful! I did not speak with anybody afterward, it was all business over there which I found was pretty cool.”

Defeating Davey Richards:

“That victory against Davey Richards was, most definitely, the biggest victory of my career up until now and to be honest, I’d love to hopefully work for MLW in the future. But I know that I will have to work my way to an opportunity for that Openweight Championship”.

Benito also revealed if the door is open for him to return to AEW, his goals for 2023, what is was like working with Satnam Singh, and more. You can read the complete interview at this link.











