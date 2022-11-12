Charlotte to miss appearance today

Charlotte Flair is set to miss her first public appearance in months.

Flair was scheduled to appear at The Big Event in New York City today, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports, but she took to Twitter Friday evening to announce that she will be missing the appearance. She also reminded fans that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.

“Hey guys! I was so excited to see everyone this weekend at the @bigeventny with @FitermanSports, but I am not able to make the signing. I promise I’ll see you soon [heart emoji] I miss all of you [heart hands emoji] ps you can go say hi to my hubby [wink face emoji],” she wrote.

Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair are still scheduled to appear today, but there’s no word yet on Flair’s replacement, or if there will be one. This was set to be Flair’s first signing in months.

It was reported in mid-October that Flair is scheduled to return to WWE soon, but her return date has not been confirmed. Flair has been away since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Since then she has tied the knot with Andrade, and underwent a minor procedure. Flair is currently a member of the SmackDown roster but there’s no word yet on if the new regime will keep her there as a move to RAW was rumored at one point.