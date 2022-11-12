Bullet Club reportedly partnering up with Under Armour

NJPW’s Bullet Club is considered one of the most important and prominent factions in modern wrestling, and the group has taken another step forward by signing a new major endorsement deal with a top clothing brand.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Bullet Club is partnering up with the famous sports brand Under Armour, which provides casual sportswear, including shoes, to customers. The brand was founded in 1996.

The report does not mention exactly what kind of merchandise will be made for the Bullet Club, but we will keep you updated. Aside from Under Armour the group was finally recognized by WWE on a recent edition of Raw following the return of two of Bullet Club’s OG members, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.