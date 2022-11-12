Bloodline and Brawling Brutes with McIntyre end Smackdown with big brawl

Last night on Smackdown we got a glimpse of the men’s WarGames match at the Survivor Series as The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes ended Smackdown with a massive brawl.

While not officially announced yet, the men’s WarGames will feature all five members of The Bloodline although Sami Zayn was missing from last night’s broadcast.

Smackdown ended with Reigns and the rest of his family gloating in the ring before they were interrupted by Butch and Holland. The two said they’re sick of the Bloodline and they brought backup with them – Sheamus!

Sheamus, who’s been out for a few weeks, returned and a brawl followed. Still outnumbered, the Brutes were joined by Drew McIntyre to make it a four on four affair.

The WarGames match will be a five on five match so with the addition of Zayn to the Bloodline, another member will be added to their opposition.