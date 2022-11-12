11/12/22 WWE NXT house show results from Orlando, FL (Loureda debuts)

Nov 12, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Thea Hail defeated Bronco Nima / Xyon Quinn / Valerie Loureda

NOTE: Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE.
The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut tonight in Orlando.

– Tank Ledger d Kale Dixon. After the match, Grayson Waller attacks Dixon for losing the match.

– Malik Blade / Edris Enofe defeated Myles Borne / Charlie Dempsey

– Four-Way Match: The winner gets a future NXT Women’s Title opp : Zoey Stark / Roxanne Perez / Indi Hartwell / Nikkita Lyons : Roxanne Perez pins Indi Hartwell as Lyons and Stark brawl to the back and are removed from the match.

– NXT N.A. Title : Wes Lee (c) d Kit Wilson ( w/ Elton Prince )

– XT Women’s Tag Team Title: Katana Chance / Kayden Carter (c) d Kiana James / Elektra Lopez

– Cora Jade d Ivy Nile

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker / Julius and Brutus Creed defeated Veer Mahan / Sanga / Von Wagner ( w/ Robert Stone )

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM

