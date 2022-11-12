11/12/22 WWE NXT house show results from Orlando, FL (Loureda debuts)

– Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Thea Hail defeated Bronco Nima / Xyon Quinn / Valerie Loureda

NOTE: Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE.

The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut tonight in Orlando.

La ex peleadora de MMA, Valerie Loureda hizo su debut en WWE en la noche de hoy en un Live Show de NXT en Orlando. pic.twitter.com/aEvbsvfWAl — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 13, 2022

– Tank Ledger d Kale Dixon. After the match, Grayson Waller attacks Dixon for losing the match.

– Malik Blade / Edris Enofe defeated Myles Borne / Charlie Dempsey

– Four-Way Match: The winner gets a future NXT Women’s Title opp : Zoey Stark / Roxanne Perez / Indi Hartwell / Nikkita Lyons : Roxanne Perez pins Indi Hartwell as Lyons and Stark brawl to the back and are removed from the match.

– NXT N.A. Title : Wes Lee (c) d Kit Wilson ( w/ Elton Prince )

– XT Women’s Tag Team Title: Katana Chance / Kayden Carter (c) d Kiana James / Elektra Lopez

– Cora Jade d Ivy Nile

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker / Julius and Brutus Creed defeated Veer Mahan / Sanga / Von Wagner ( w/ Robert Stone )

