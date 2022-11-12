11/12/22 WWE NXT house show results from Orlando, FL (Loureda debuts)
– Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Thea Hail defeated Bronco Nima / Xyon Quinn / Valerie Loureda
NOTE: Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE.
The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut tonight in Orlando.
Valerie Loureda & her gear 🤩@valerielouredaa pic.twitter.com/BxDgJEUt7W
— Sonya Bayley – WWE 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) November 13, 2022
La ex peleadora de MMA, Valerie Loureda hizo su debut en WWE en la noche de hoy en un Live Show de NXT en Orlando. pic.twitter.com/aEvbsvfWAl
— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 13, 2022
– Tank Ledger d Kale Dixon. After the match, Grayson Waller attacks Dixon for losing the match.
– Malik Blade / Edris Enofe defeated Myles Borne / Charlie Dempsey
– Four-Way Match: The winner gets a future NXT Women’s Title opp : Zoey Stark / Roxanne Perez / Indi Hartwell / Nikkita Lyons : Roxanne Perez pins Indi Hartwell as Lyons and Stark brawl to the back and are removed from the match.
– NXT N.A. Title : Wes Lee (c) d Kit Wilson ( w/ Elton Prince )
– XT Women’s Tag Team Title: Katana Chance / Kayden Carter (c) d Kiana James / Elektra Lopez
– Cora Jade d Ivy Nile
– NXT Champion Bron Breakker / Julius and Brutus Creed defeated Veer Mahan / Sanga / Von Wagner ( w/ Robert Stone )
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM