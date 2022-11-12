11/12/22 WWE house show results from Peoria, IL
– WWE IC Title: GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser ) vs Sheamus ( w/ Butch and Ridge Holland ) : The Match Becomes a 6-Man Tag with Sheamus / Butch / Ridge Holland Winning.
– Dana Brooke defeated Tamina Snuka
– Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory
– Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross ( w/ Scarlett ) : Family members were ejected after a lady at ringside threw a drink on Scarlett. The match continued.
– WWE U.S. Title – Seth Rollins (c) defeated Matt Riddle / Bobby Lashley
– AJ Styles / Asuka defeated Damian Priest / Rhea Ripley
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Shotzi Blackheart
– Braun Strowman / The New Day defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa
