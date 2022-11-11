Updated card for Impact’s Over Drive
It was announced on this week’s Impact that Bully Ray vs. Moose will now be a Tables Match at Over Drive. Last night’s show saw Bully defeat Zicky Dice, but Moose then put Ray through a table with a Spear.
The X-Division Title Tournament also continued on this week’s Impact with Trey Miguel picking up a DQ win over Mike Bailey due to unwanted interference by Kenny King. Miguel will now go to Over Drive to compete for the vacant title against the winner of next Thursday’s match between PJ Black and Black Taurus.
Finally, Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde has also been added to Over Drive as Mickie’s Last Rodeo continues.
Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:
Impact World Title Match
Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)
Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title
Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match
Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)
Tables Match
Bully Ray vs. Moose
Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde