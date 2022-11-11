Source: Why Bandido decided to sign with AEW

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bandido ultimately decided to sign with AEW over WWE because of family. Bandido’s partner and child both live in Mexico and his significant other didn’t want to leave the country. If he were to sign with WWE, Bandido would have been based in Florida as he would have begun in NXT, which would have kept him away from his son in Mexico. Bandido would have been away from home a lot more than if he signed with AEW when he eventually received a main roster call-up.

Bandido has signed a three-year deal with AEW, according to Meltzer, and his contract includes a maximum number of dates. Bandido isn’t expected to reach that number, though, unless the promotion starts to run house shows on a regular basis.