Shotzi earns championship match with Ronda Rousey

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. The match also included Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Shotzi pinned Evans to get the win. WWE then confirmed vs. Rousey for Survivor Series with the title on the line.

Survivor Series War Games is scheduled for Saturday 11/26 from TD Garden in Boston. Here is the updated lineup-

–5 vs. 5 Men’s War Games Match: TBA vs. TBA

–5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, & TBA vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & TBA

–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Shotzi