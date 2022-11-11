Saraya says she texted Sasha Banks first after given all-clear to return

In an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Saraya said that the first person she texted after she got the news that she was cleared was Sasha Banks.

Banks was the one who delivered the kick to her back in December 2017 which ended her career, until now.

“The first person I texted as well was Mercedes…Sasha. She was one of the first people I texted,” Saraya said. “All that stuff…that can mentally f*ck someone up to end someone’s career.”

She continued, “I just said, ‘Hey sis, I just want to let you know, since I know this whole thing was tough on you mentally, but my doctor just cleared me and told me my neck is 100% ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else but I know this will make you feel good. I’m back, haha.’”

Saraya said that she actually got cleared on Halloween and the doctor, who worked on several NFL, NBA, movie stars, and celebs, gave her the news after receiving the X-rays and CT scans.

“I just burst into tears,” she said when the doctor gave her the good news. He also said that paralysis is very rare and now she has some cushion in her neck and if she feels like she’s not feeling well she should just take time off to recover.

She did reveal that she can only wrestle one match a month for now until she gets 100% back in shape.











