Nick Aldis on why he left NWA

During an interview with Sam Roberts’ “Notsam Wrestling,” Nick Aldis gave his side of the story on the issues with Billy Corgan’s NWA.

Aldis said giving his notice to the NWA was not intended to be a burial of their product:

“I gave my notice and I sort of alluded to why. It certainly wasn’t intended to be this sort of, you know, burial of the NWA or anything like that. Why would I do that? I would just be burying myself. It’s the thing that I’m most heavily associated with for the last five years.”

On why he left:

“It moved away from what I had wanted it to be. What it’s become now is not what I envisioned it to be, and certainly isn’t what I was laying the groundwork for it to be. It didn’t have the core values that I had tried to sort of maintain. Again, this was not a knock. It was just me going, ‘This isn’t for me anymore.’ I wanted to do an alternative wrestling brand that represented all those things about the NWA that people missed in the current product, whether it be from sort of overproduction or from, you know, a different mentality or a different style. Like, let’s give them all those things because I felt like there was a good portion of the audience, particularly in the south, who missed rasslin. That was it. Like I wanted it to be burgers and fries, red, white and blue rasslin because I love that stuff. But it wasn’t because it was like I hate high spots and I hate sports entertainment. No, it wasn’t that. It was more like looking at it from a business point of view. Hey, there’s a gap in the market I think for this type of product. When I had the influence to sort of make that happen, like you said, we steered everything toward that vision and it worked.”

Source: WrestlingNews. Co