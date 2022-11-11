News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest are advertised for the dark main event.

The Usos will defend their titles tonight against The New Day, who are attempting to save their record as the longest-reigning tag team champions.

The SmackDown World Cup eight-man tournament will kick off tonight with the winner eventually earning a shot against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Tonight’s first round match will see Santos Escobar take on Shinsuke Nakamura. Escobar vs. Nakamura was previously announced, but not as a World Cup bout.

WWE has also announced a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to Rousey. The announced participants are Morgan, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from Crown Jewel

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day

* The 8-man SmackDown World Cup tournament kicks off with the winner earning a future shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar will open the tournament

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised to appear but not officially announced as of now