Matt Cardona on Nick Aldis’ departure from the NWA: “That’s unfortunate”

Matt Cardona recently joined the This Is Pro Wrestling program to hype up this Saturday’s NWA Hard Times pay-per-view, where Cardona will be competing against Tyrus and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat for the NWA world’s heavyweight championship, a title that he had to relinquish due to injury several months ago.

During the chat, Cardona discussed the ongoing controversy between Nick Aldis and NWA President Billy Corgan, and gives his thoughts on the National Treasure potentially departing the promotion that he helped put back on the map.

“That’s unfortunate. Nick and I, we have some unfinished business, we were supposed to wrestle at Alwayz Ready, but obviously, I got injured. I feel he’s a great opponent of mine. I don’t think he liked when I came to NWA because it was his baby and he did such a great job representing the NWA, being the face of NWA, he’s got all the tools and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Cardona and Aldis were originally set to clash at the Alwayz Ready PPV but Cardon’a injury kept that from happening.