WWE Smackdown Report – 11/11

– Tonight’s Veteran’s Day & post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with highlights from Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We’re now live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The packed crowd cheers as Cole hypes tonight’s show.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos come out first – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see the rest of The Bloodline, minus Sami Zayn, watching backstage – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Out next comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as they look to save their record. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin.

Jey starts off with Woods. Jey’s arm is taped up. Cole says his MRI from Monday proved he has no broken bones, but possible ligament damage. Jey and Woods have words as the fans chant for The New Day. They lock up and Jey drops Woods with a shoulder, then raises his finger in the air to a mixed reaction.

Woods takes Jey down and grounds him with a headlock. Woods keeps control for a 1 count. Kingston tags inf or the double team, nailing a top rope crossbody for a 2 count. Jey takes Kofi to their corner and in comes Jimmy for the double team, nailing Kofi with a headbutt and more strikes. Jimmy takes Kofi down and grounds him in a headlock. They run the ropes and Kofi levels Jimmy with an elbow for a 2 count.

Woods comes in with the Unicorn Stomp, then Kofi takes over. Woods comes back in with a basement dropkick to Jimmy in the corner, sending him out. Jey comes in but he’s also tossed to the floor. Jey tries to come back in but a knee to the face from Woods sends him back to the floor off the apron. Kingston goes to the top and leaps out, taking The Usos back down at ringside. We go to commercial with The New Day standing tall.

Back from the break and Kofi is sent to the floor. Jimmy works him over and sends him into the apron. Jey runs the ropes for a suicide dive, sending Kofi into the barrier. The Usos pose at ringside to boos. Jey then launches Kingston back into the barrier and he hits hard. Jey brings it back in and chokes Kingston on the middle rope, hitting him with crossface strikes as Woods looks on. Jimmy with a cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Woods barks at Jey and the referee now out of frustration.

Fans chant “we want Sami!” now for Sami Zayn. The Usos double team Kofi now, then Jimmy taunts him as Jey plays to the crowd from the apron. Jimmy chokes Kofi on the middle rope again. Jey with a cheap shot now while Jimmy is distracting the referee. Fans boo. Jimmy continues to dominate until Kofi nails a missile dropkick for a big pop. Jey tags in. Kofi sends Jimmy to the floor. Jey stops Kofi from tagging but Kofi kicks him back to get an opening. Woods is about to tag in but Jimmy runs over and yanks him off the apron to the floor. Fans boo.

Jey runs over and slams Kofi back on his neck. Kofi kicks out at 2 and Jey begins to show a bit of frustration as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey is in control but Kofi drops him and fans rally now. Jimmy and Woods tag in at the same time now and they go at it. Woods drops Jimmy first. They run the ropes and Woods drops Jimmy again for a big pop. Woods with a corner clothesline. Jey attacks from behind but Woods counters, clotheslines Jimmy in the corner, then causes Jey to smash Jimmy in the corner.

Woods counters Jey, nails a side-Russian leg sweep, then kips-up for a big pop. Woods with a big Gutbuster to Jimmy in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Woods grounds Jimmy and tags in Kofi for the double team – Kofi kicks Jimmy in the face, Woods nails a sliding forearm, then Kofi hits a splash. Woods with a top rope flying leg drop but Jimmy kicks out just in time. Woods and Kofi are shocked.

Kofi kicks Jimmy again and hits the Boom Drop. Jimmy is slow to get to his feet as Kofi waits and rallies the crowd from the corner. Jimmy ducks a Trouble In Paradise and in comes Jey. Kofi sends Jimmy to the floor. Jey and Kofi trade offense now. Kofi with the SOS for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Kofi is very frustrated now.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jey rocks Kofi with an enziguri. Woods tags in but Jey doesn’t see it. Jey sends Kofi to the floor. Woods rocks Jey with a headbutt. Jey blocks a DDT and a kick, then superkicks Woods. Jimmy tags in and they nail a double superkick to Woods, then a double superkick to knock Kofi off the apron, then another double superkick to Woods in the middle of the ring. Jey tags in and goes to the top as Jimmy also goes to the top.

The Usos nail the double top rope splash on Woods but he kicks out right before the 3 count and The Usos, and fans, can’t believe it. Jey signals to Jimmy for the end. Jimmy tags in and they raise their fingers, waiting for Woods to get up. Kofi pulls Jey to the floor and sends him into the steel ring steps. Jimmy and Woods tangle now. Woos drops him over the top rope. Kofi with a backbreaker to Jey on the floor, and he holds it so Woods can leap from the top for the Midnight Hour to the floor.

Wood rocks Jimmy on his way back in, and nails a big tornado DDT. Kofi tags in and goes to the top for Midnight Hour on Jimmy and they nail it. Kofi covers for the pin but Jey rushes back in just in time to make the save. Some fans boo now. The two teams meet in the middle of the ring and start brawling. Woods ends up on the floor with Jey, and Jey superkicks him. Jey then superkicks Woods into the timekeeper’s area.

Kofi catches Jimmy with a kick in the corner, then rocks him from the top turnbuckle. Jimmy climbs up as Jey tags in. The Usos are both up top with Kofi now, working him over. Kofi fights back, knocking them to the mat. Kofi flies but they catch him in mid-air with the 1D out of nowhere. Jey covers for the pin to retain and make history after this coming Monday.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, the music hits as The Usos recover and take the titles. We go to replays. The Usos sit up against the ropes with the straps now as we see Reigns, Sikoa and Heyman watching from backstage. Cole congratulates The Usos before they exit the ring.

– Cole hypes the WWE SmackDown World Cup with Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Mustafa Ali. The tournament kicks off tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from WWE Crown Jewel.

– We go backstage to The Usos entering The Bloodline’s locker room suite. They are exciting, applauding themselves, and they ask Roman Reigns what he thinks. Reigns is quiet. He stands up and asks them if it feels good, right? Reigns says this is what being the greatest of all-time feels like, this is the promise land. Reigns says now that The Usos got that done, it’s time for him to handle some stuff, but he needs them by his side because if he’s going to do this, he’s going to do it right, and he’s going to handle this business out in the ring, live tonight. Reigns asks The Usos if they’re with him. Hell yeah, always, they say. They embrace and Jey says he loves Reigns.

– Cole and Barrett hype the World Cup tournament. It will take place over three weeks. We see the World Cup trophy at ringside on display. The winner will receive the trophy and a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura for the kick off of the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament. Nakamura hits the ring and poses to a pyro explosion. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar with Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. We get a video recorded earlier today with Escobar saying he won’t just represent Mexico tonight, he will show Nakamura how we handle reckless people where he’s from.

Cole plugs Nakamura’s big match with The Great Muta in Japan on New Year’s Day. The bell rings and they lock up, going at it. They run the ropes and Escobar nails a dropkick, then shows off some. Nakamura is sent out and Escobar kicks him from the apron.

Nakamura takes Santos down on the apron, then nails a big flying elbow to the back as Legado del Fantasma looks on. Nakamura launches Escobar into the barrier, then returns to the ring. Nakamura poses and tells Escobar to bring it as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura fights back after a hold, nailing an enziguri. More back and forth now. Nakamura blocks boots in the corner, then kicks Escobar in the back, then nails the sliding German suplex. Escobar kicks out at 2.

They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now as we see the Mexican and Japanese flags on the big screen. Escobar kicks Nakamura’s knee out, then ties him up for a 2 count as Vega barks from ringside. Escobar runs into a kick in the corner. Nakamura with a flying knee from the top but Escobar kicks out at 2. Nakamura with a kick and a jumping knee strike. Nakamura fights off Escobar’s shoulders and applies a Sleeper hold, then turns that into an Exploder suplex.

Nakamura rallies now as Vega cheers Escobar on. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa abut he has to stop and knock Cruz off the apron, then charge at Wilde to force him to jump off the apron. Escobar takes advantage but Nakamura fights back, then drops him on his head. Vega gets on the apron to distract Nakamura and the referee as Wilde pulls Escobar to safety. Nakamura with a baseball slide to Wilde. Nakamura rolls Escobar back in. Cruz attacks at ringside but Nakamura drops him with a knee.

Escobar attacks Nakamura on the apron as he returns to the ring but Nakamura kicks him. Nakamura goes to the top but Escobar kicks him in the head. Escobar goes to the top and puts Nakamura on his shoulders, then hits the super Phantom Driver for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Legado del Fantasma stands together in the middle of the ring now while Nakamura is down.

– Cole wishes a Happy Veteran’s Day to all of our veterans in the United States. We get a video tribute for Veteran’s Day now. The crowd cheers and chants “USA!” now as we see at least a veteran or two in the crowd. Cole confirms the Tribute to The Troops will air in December.

#1 Contender’s Six-Pack Challenge: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville vs. Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi

We go back to the ring for the Six-Pack Challenge to determine who will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Out first comes Liv Morgan. She hits the ring to pose in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Megan Morant is backstage with LA Knight. He calls it a major fumble that he’s not in the World Cup. The Bray Wyatt logo and graphics flash on the screen behind them. Knight goes on as Morant is distracted by the graphics flashing again, and he asks her what she’s looking at. Knight sees the graphics and asks if this is more interesting than he is. Knight wants this trash turned off the screen. Knight yells at someone off camera, perhaps a staffer, and says he doesn’t need “his” stuff here, this is Knight’s time. Knight turns back around and Wyatt is standing there. Wyatt says, hey man, then introduces himself and says now they can be friends. He thinks he understands Knight more than he thinks. Wyatt sees the rage and anger brewing in Knight, and says the same is in him. Wyatt says his whole life people have been telling him anger can make him a monster. Wyatt laughs. He says the thing is, he’s been knowing for the longest time, pretending he’s not proud of the things he does. Wyatt laughs and says he doesn’t know about this anymore because he knows what it takes to get respect and he’s asking LA how far he’s willing to go. Knight smirks and says how far he’s willing to go is none of Wyatt’s damn business, but Wyatt can go back to his romper room, play with his little puppets and stick them where he gets pleasure from. Knight says at the end of the day if anybody asks Wyatt whose game this is, it’s Knight’s. Wyatt drops Knight with a headbutt. Wyatt huffs and backs away as Knight gets up dazed, wondering where the hell Wyatt went. We go back to the ring and already in the ring is Morgan, Lacey Evans, Xia Li and Sonya Deville. Shotzi is out next in her tank. Out next comes Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel greets Shotzi as the others look on and she poses some more. The bell rings and everyone sizes each other up, then they start brawling.

Evans stomps on Shotzi while Liv and Deville brawl in the corner, Li and Raquel go to the floor. Raquel sends Li into the barrier. Evans is alone in the ring with Shotzi now, working her over. Raquel is sent into the ring post by Li. Evans drops Shotzi with a Woman’s Right out of nowhere. Evans covers for the pin but Deville rushes in with a running knee to break the pin up. Morgan then breaks Deville’s pin up. Morgan taunts Deville and slams her face into the turnbuckle over and over. Morgan tosses Deville to the floor, then poses.

Morgan follows but Deville kicks her. Morgan counters a whip into the steel ring steps and sends Deville into them. Raquel misses Li and hits the ring post, and she goes down. Morgan fights Li off. The steel steps are in half now. Morgan pushes half of them next to the announce table. Deville trips Morgan into the steps face-first. Li brings Shotzi in and drags her to the corner, then stomps away. Li goes to the top but Raquel rocks her, then climbs up. Evans comes in to powerbomb Raquel and Li to the mat from the corner. Shotzi and Evans are taken out, and Raquel climbs up for a superplex on Li.

Deville steals the pin for 2. Deville pins Shotzi for 2. Deville with a knee strike to Raquel for 2. Deville is frustrated at the kick outs. Deville slams Raquel’s face into the mat as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi fights Li off but Li drops her, then poses over her to boos. Li with a spinning kick for a 2 count. Evans rushes in to make the save. Li fights Evans off with kicks and punches, sending her into the corner. Li ells out and charges, climbing Evans in the corner and decking her in the head. Li with a big overhead throw for a 2 count. Morgan with a missile dropkick to Li, then a kip-up and a scream.

Liv goes from corner to corner with back splashes to Evans and Li, and again, and again and so on. Morgan ducks a clothesline form Evans, then catches her with a Codebreaker. Raquel runs in but Morgan counters with a DDT. Deville tosses Morgan to the floor before she can pin. Deville covers for 2 on Raquel as Liv rushes back in to break the pin up.

Deville drops Liv with a roundhouse kick. Shotzi runs in and nails a spinning neckbreaker to Deville. Evans drops Shotzi. Li drops Evans. Raquel kicks Li and nails a big powerbomb for a 2 count as Deville pulls Raquel to the floor. Deville rushes back in for the pin but Raquel pulls her to the floor, then drops her with a kick. Raquel goes under the ring for a table as fans go wild.

Raquel sets the table up at ringside, near the announce table. She pulls half of the ring steps net to the tables. She grabs Deville and has her on the ring steps now. Morgan runs the barrier and leaps off, taking Deville and Raquel down on the floor, knocking them off the steps. Deville, Liv and Raquel are down at ringside, while everyone else is also down.

Fans chant “table!” now. Deville gets up first but Shotzi is in the ring with Evans. Evans with a big pump kick. Shotzi with a big right. Evans kicks her but Shotzi grab the next kick, then drives her face-first into the mat with the Never Wake Up. Shotzi quickly covers for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Shotzi

– After the match, Shotzi stands tall as the music hits. Cole confirms Shotzi vs. Rousey for Survivor Series. We see the others laid out at ringside trying to recover.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns’ special moment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NBA star Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers is at ringside.

– Shotzi is backstage when Emma walks up and congratulates her. Emma knows Shotzi can beat Ronda Rousey. Shotzi gives Emma props for taking Rousey to the limit in her return. Emma says they should talk about Rousey. Emma asks Shotzi if she’s seen Madcap Moss, who is her real-life boyfriend. Shotzi says Emma is crushing on Moss, but Emma laughs and denies it. Emma says she will see Shotzi later, then walks off. Shayna Baszler approaches Shotzi and says she seems to be cheesing out, and she guesses congratulations are in order. Baszler tells Shotzi to enjoy her time in the spotlight, feeling the #1 contender, because Rousey is going to give her the beating of a lifetime, and more anguish and pain than she’s ever felt. Baszler says Shotzi actually won a broken arm, maybe her ankle will be snapped in half. Shotzi asks Baszler if she’s done yet, then says Rousey has never been in the ring with someone like her. Shotzi says she belongs and she will prove it by enduring all Rousey dishes out, and she might just surprise Baszler, Rousey and the whole world. Baszler says it sure sounds like Shotzi has a lot to say about Rousey. Shotzi agrees. Baszler says she should turn around and say it. Shotzi turns around to Rousey, who taunts her. Baszler immediately applies the Kirifuda Clutch and makes Shotzi fade to the floor. Rousey and Baszler laugh and taunt Shotzi as they walk off. Rousey calls for a clean-up on aisle green.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Ricochet, who is asked about facing Mustafa Ali in the World Cup next week. Ricochet says this isn’t just a chance to go and represent, and compete with the best in the world, it’s bigger than that as it’s his chance to get another opportunity to get back what is his. He has history with Ali and knows better than anyone else how talented and hungry Ali is. Imperium walks up as fans in the arena boo. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER wants Ricochet to clarify – what do you mean by this is yours? Ricochet points at the title. GUNTHER reminds him what happened in their last match and says he hopes he will fight with all of his heart because GUNTHER would love to beat him again. Ricochet just nods as Imperium walks off. He never said a word.

– We see highlights from Braun Strowman’s win over Omos at Crown Jewel. Strowman will be in action for the World Cup tournament next.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at Drew McIntyre winning the Steel Cage match over Karrion Kross at Crown Jewel.

SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring for another World Cup first round bout. Jinder Mahal is at ringside with the trophy. He takes the mic and says he’s the embodiment of class and prestige, the greatest WWE Champion of all-time is back. Fans boo. Jinder says he missed them too, and tonight he will begin his ascent to his rightful spot by first winning the SmackDown World Cup, then becoming your WWE Intercontinental Champion. Fans boo again. Jinder says no man can stop him… the music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a pop.

Braun poses on the stage, then marches to the ring and he’s fired up. The Modern Day Maharaja looks on and he’s not thrilled. Mahal attacks Strowman as he poses during his entrance. Mahal drops Braun in the corner and unloads.

The bell rings and Jinder kicks Braun, then beats him against the ropes. Braun shoves Jinder away but misses a clothesline. Jinder with a dropkick to the knee, then a running knee to the face. Braun kicks out at 1 but Jinder is still on his feet while Braun is down.

Jinder yells at Braun to get up. He charges but Braun spikes him into the mat. Jinder charges again but Braun launches him with a shoulder, and another. Braun yells out for a pop as he’s alone in the ring now. Braun calls for the train, then he runs around the ring and flattens Jinder with another shoulder at ringside.

Braun brings it back into the ring and nails a big corner splash. Braun calls for the Monster Bomb powerbomb in the middle of the ring, then hits it for a pop. Braun covers for the pin to win and advance to the semi-finals.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall and yells out as the music hits and we see the World Cup trophy on display at ringside. We go to replays. Braun gets a closer look at the trophy as fans cheer him on.

– Still to come, The Bloodline will be in the ring for a special moment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more stills from Crown Jewel.

Zelina Vega vs. Briana “B-Fab” Brandy

We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma is already out in the ring – Zelina Vega with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Out next comes Hit Row – Briana “B-Fab” Brandy with Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis. Vega watches while laid back on the top turnbuckle.

Before the match can begin, the horns sound off and a woman’s voice announces that Valhalla Is Here. The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar attack Legado del Fantasma at ringside, then hit the ring and unload on Hit Row. The Vikings destroy Hut Row as Sarah Morgan appears and lays B-Fab out at ringside.

Morgan stares Vega down but she escapes through the crowd. Erik and Ivar destroy Wilde against the barrier. They return to the ring and Erik levels Adonis with a big knee. Ivar goes to the top and hits a big top rope splash.

Dolla fights Erik and Ivar but they beat him down. They then raise Dolla for the Ragnarok double powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Logan brings B-Fab into the ring and Cole finally recognizes her. B-Fab tries to attack but Morgan levels her with a headbutt. Morgan, Erik and Ivar pose in the middle of the ring as the red lights come up.

– We see highlights from the WWE Crown Jewel main event.

– We go back to the ring for the show-closing segment as The Bloodline comes out to a pop – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. They pose as the pyro goes off, then they march to the ring. Cole says Sami Zayn is not here because he is dealing with a personal matter. Reigns has some business to handle tonight. The Bloodline hits the ring and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans chant “Ucey!” as Reigns takes the mic and calls on Indianapolis to acknowledge him. Heyman says he and The Tribal Chief were on the private jet flying onto this hell-hole… fans interrupt with boos… Heyman says that’s not very Ucey of Indianapolis and they boo some more. Heyman says all the great sports rivalries play out live on FOX – the USA vs. UK in soccer this weekend, the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers this weekend, and tonight we saw The Usos vs. The New Day. Heyman laughs and says he’s lying through his teeth, he can’t even keep a straight face because The Usos vs. The New Day is not a great sports rivalry as The New Day can’t compare to The Usos.

Fans boo as Heyman goes on praising The Usos. Reigns says it’s not easy being his cousin as everyone has always acknowledged him for his greatness throughout their whole lives. He never thought this moment would come but… Reigns calls The Usos’ by their names but the music interrupts and out comes Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes. Holland says they are sick of The Bloodline using the numbers game each week, but tonight is Fight Night and they’ve brought back-up. The music hits and out comes Sheamus to a big pop.

Sheamus speaks from the stage and it sounds like he says The Bloodline (or The Brutes?) are legends, but tonight is the start of the end of The Bloodline. Reigns laughs, as do The Usos. Sheamus had some audio issues and Reigns says he can’t even get the mic to work. Sheamus says he has no problem saying this to Reigns’ face. The Brawling Brutes march to the ring now and they enter. A big brawl breaks out now with Reigns also getting involved. The Bloodline stomps away until the music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop.

Jimmy Uso meets Drew on the entrance-way but Drew levels him. Drew then headbutts Jey as he enters the ring. Solo faces off with Drew in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling. Drew with a clothesline. Reigns levels Drew with a boot to the face. Reigns pounds on Drew to keep him down now. Sheamus grabs Reigns from behind and they start brawling. Reigns and Sheamus tangle into the corner. The other stablemates all hit the ring and the big brawl continues as SmackDown goes off the air.