Chelsea Green says she’s going “home” after Impact wrestling loss
Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:
.@ImChelseaGreen is going "home"!?@DeonnaPurrazzo #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/T5fhRBq1bX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2022
Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial