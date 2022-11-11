Chelsea Green says she’s going “home” after Impact wrestling loss

Nov 11, 2022 - by James Walsh

Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Miranda Gordy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal