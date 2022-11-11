11/11/22 WWE house show results from Dade City, FL

Nov 11, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @WWENXT

– NXT Women’s Tag Team Title : Kayden Carter / Katana Chance (c) d Lash Legend / Jakara Jackson

– Channing Lorenzo d Isaac Odugbesan

– Brutus and Julius Creed d Indus Sher: Sanga and Veer Mahan Via DQ.

– Alba Fyre d Valentina Feroz

– Brooks Jensen / Josh Briggs / Tate Baxter d Schism : Joe Gacy / Rip Fowler / Jagger ( w/ Ava Raine )

– Oro Mensah d Javier Bernal

– Indi Hartwell d Tatum Paxley ( w/ Ivy Nile)

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker / NA Champion Wes Lee / Odyessey Jones d Damon Kemp / Carmelo Hayes / Von Wagner ( w/ Robert Stone)

