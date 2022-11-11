11/11/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

—

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus make their way to the ring. Cage says Jack Perry has a challenge for him, but Perry only makes his challenges face-to-face. Cage says they are standing here, and they want to hear what he has to say. Perry makes his way to the ring, and Cage says Perry must be from Boston because he thinks he is smart and is a fake tough guy. Cage says he squashed Perry at All Out, and then Luchasaurus beat him in Toronto. Cage says they were done with him, but Perry cost Luchasaurus the All-Atlantic Championship. Perry says they are complaining that he cost them one match when they have cost him everything. Perry says Luchasaurus wasted three years of his life that he will never get back, and says he is taking their power of stacking the odds against him and is going to stack the odds against himself. Perry challenges Luchasaurus to a Steel Cage Match at Full Gear, and then Cage says maybe Perry finally realized that he isn’t as good as people say he is. Cage says Perry is no longer a pillar of AEW, but Luchasaurus is. Cage accepts the match, and tells Perry to make sure his mom is sitting at ringside. Cage insults Perry’s father and Perry goes after him, but Luchasaurus attacks Perry and beats him down. Cage brings a chair into the ring, and Luchasaurus chokeslams Perry onto it.

—

Lexy Nair interviews Death Triangle. PAC says there is a reason why Rey Fenix isn’t the All-Atlantic Champion and why Penta El Zero Miedo isn’t the World Champion. He says they have to be smarter and they have a target on their backs. PAC says they have to retain the AEW World Trios Championship by any means necessary, and he taps his title belt with the ring bell hammer that he has been using lately.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Dante Martin

Martin dropkicks Cage into the corner, and then delivers a pair of enzuigiris. Martin comes into the ring, but Cage catches him. Martin gets free and delivers a few kicks, and then delivers a few running shots. Martin dropkicks Cage to the floor, and then delivers a knee strike to the face. Martin goes for a dive through the ropes, but Cage catches him and suplexes him on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage slams Martin to the mat and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Cage slams Martin into the corner and lifts him up, but Martin drops him with a DDT. Martin delivers elbow strikes to Cage, but Cage sends him into the corner. Martin comes back with an enzuigiri and drops Cage with a cross-body. Martin goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Martin goes to the apron, but Cage kicks his feet up and brings him back into the ring. Martin dodges Cage and sends him to the floor, and then takes him out with a dive. Martin gets Cage back into the ring and goes up top. Martin connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Cage sends Martin to the apron and delivers an elbow strike. Cage goes for a suplex back into the ring, but Martin counters with an enzuigiri. Martin goes for a 450 splash, but Cage dodges it and delivers a discus lariat. Cage slams Martin to the mat and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Cage delivers the Weapon X and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Brian Cage

—

Lexy Nair interviews Lee Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway. Moriarty says his confidence is at an all time high because he proved he can compete against the very best. Moriarty says it is time he gets some gold, and Hathaway says it doesn’t matter who it is. Hook walks up and stares at Moriarty, and then walks away as Moriarty smirks and nods his head.

—

A new vignette for The House of Black airs.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Bandido vs. Rush (w/Jose the Assistant)

Rush dives onto Bandido during his entrance, and then slams him into the barricade all around the ring. Rush chops Bandido a few times, and then beats and chokes him with a power cord at ringside. They get into the ring and the bell rings. Rush sends Bandido into the corner and kicks him in the face. Rush poses in the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido hits a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Rush comes back with a few shots and a thrust kick to the face. Bandido comes back with a knee strike, but Rush drops him with a discus elbow. Rush stands on Bandido’s chest for the cover, but Bandido kicks out at two. Rush delivers a body shot and sends Bandido to the corner. Rush takes Bandido down with a dropkick from the top and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out. Rush delivers a few kicks to the chest and comes off the ropes, but Bandido counters with a delayed military press slam. Bandido goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Rush comes back with a snap suplex, but Bandido comes back with his own. Bandido slams Rush again, but Rush comes back with a leg lariat. They get back to their feet and Bandido chops Rush into the corner. Rush comes back with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out. Rush goes to the outside and Jose tries to steal Bandido’s mask behind the referee’s back. John Silver comes to ringside and takes out Jose, and then Bandido rolls Rush up and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bandido

-Bandido will face Ethan Page in the semifinals next week.

—

Earlier today, Jake Hager interrupted Claudio Castagnoli and Renee Paquette. Hager says they go way back and Castagnoli is a great sports entertainer. Hager says Castagnoli is a better sports entertainer, and he should think about being a sports entertainer again.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Nyla Rose (w/Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero) vs. Kayla Sparks

Rose kicks Sparks’s knee out and delivers a few knee strikes to her face. Rose splashes Sparks in the corner and mocks Jade Cargill’s mannerisms. Rose drops Sparks with Jaded and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Nyla Rose

-After the match, Cargill comes to the ring with The Baddies. Rose lays out The Baddies, but Cargill gets the better of Rose and delivers a pump kick that sends her to the floor. Cargill goes after Rose again, but the security staff come to ringside to hold her back.

—

Match #4 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) (w/Chuck Taylor, Danhausen, and Trent Beretta) vs. Lee Johnson (w/Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall)

They lock up and counter each other, and then Cassidy sends Johnson to the corner. Cassidy runs the ropes and drops Johnson with a shoulder tackle. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Johnson kicks out. Cassidy applies a side-headlock, but Johnson sends him off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Cassidy dodges a shot from Johnson and finally gets his hands in his pockets. Cassidy delivers his kicks to Johnson’s back, and then dropkicks Carter back to the floor. Johnson delivers a dropkick to Cassidy and sends him to the corner, but Cassidy slams Johnson’s face into the turnbuckles. Cassidy delivers a shot and Marshall gets on the apron, but Best Friends pull him down. Comoroto grabs Cassidy behind the referee’s back and throws him over the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Comoroto slams Taylor into the ring post on the outside, but Cassidy sends Johnson onto Comoroto on the floor. Cassidy takes out The Factory with a dive through the ropes, and then gets Johnson back into the ring. Cassidy connects with a cross-body, but Johnson counters a DDT and delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb. Johnson goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Comoroto grabs Cassidy, but Beretta spears Comoroto on the floor. Marshall and Carter attack Beretta, but Taylor takes them out with a dive. Cassidy drops Johnson with a DDT, and then goes for the Orange Punch. Johnson counters and gets a two count with his feet on the ropes. Johnson delivers a few thrust kicks, but Cassidy comes back and delivers the Beach Break for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Carter gets in the ring and goes after Cassidy, but Cassidy drops him with the Orange Punch. Cassidy and Best Friends hug, but Marshall tries to get into the ring. He sees the numbers and gets right back out. Best Friends and Cassidy hug Carter in the ring and he gets excited, but then they slam him down and the referee hands the title to Cassidy as the show comes to a close.