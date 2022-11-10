Video: Jarrett takes a shot at Braun Strowman and Triple H

During the November 9th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett cut a promo and took a shot at WWE’s Braun Strowman and Triple H while talking about Satnam Singh…

“Satnam is a legit, seven-foot-five giant. This isn’t a make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans [Strowman] and is produced by the Banana Nose [Triple H] Circus. No. This guy is one in a billion. Why is he one in a billion? That’s the name of his Netflix special. He’s the only player in the history of the NBA, the history of the National Basketball Association to be born and bred in India.”

Click here for a FREE audio book with a free 30 day trial