The Elite returning at Full Gear

The Elite, the trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, will be returning at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

A 50-second promo aired yesterday on Dynamite showing several photos of Kenny, Nick, and Matt growing up and throughout their careers with the Full Gear graphics cutting in between and a clock ticking.

Photos published include those with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, The Hardys, Cody Rhodes, and others.

All three have not appeared on AEW television since the last pay-per-view All Out and were stripped off their AEW World Trios titles for their involvement in the backstage fight with CM Punk.