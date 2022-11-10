Taryn Terrell retires

Taryn Terrell has announced her retirement from pro wrestling.

It was reported on Wednesday afternoon how Terrell had given her notice to the NWA in October. The report noted that Terrell reportedly expressed concerns with the lack of direction in the company, and she wasn’t happy with how officials reacted when she said her head hurt following a recent match. Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates with the NWA, but word is that she is unable to.

Terrell then took to Instagram and issued a statement, announcing her retirement.

“In my career, I often have not been able to be the first to ‘break my own news’. At every company, it makes it to the public before I was truly ready to say anything. Anyhow, I have decided that it’s time to officially hang up my boots…forever. It’s so bittersweet. NWA gave me a wonderful opportunity to manage. The problem is, I can’t be beside that ring and find happiness. I love the ring. Being inside those ropes and connecting with the humans in the crowd fuels me. There’s no place like it. Therefore I asked for more. They gave me more and gave me really fun matches. I had complete, creative freedom. I was able to tell stories the way I saw them. I am grateful to Billy for allowing me a place to create and relive the moments inside that ring,” she wrote.

The NWA responded to Terrell’s statement in the comments, writing, “We’ve all loved watching you shine both inside the NWA ring and alongside it. You will be missed!!! Wishing you nothing but the best on the path ahead.”

Terrell captioned her post with, “Grateful for the many chapters in life”

Terrell began her pro wrestling career back in 2007 after trying out for the WWE Diva Search. She was signed to a WWE developmental contract in February 2008 for FCW. She was released on November 19, 2010, then went to work on the indies before signing with TNA in November 2012 to work OVW, the then-developmental territory for TNA. Terrell left pro wrestling back in 2015, shortly after losing the TNA Knockouts Title. She returned for a few appearances in 2017, but stayed away from the sport for the most part until returning for the NWA in the summer of 2021. Since then she has only worked for NWA, and was recently teaming with Natalia Markova.