Stephanie McMahon on female WWE photographer working Crown Jewel

WWE photographer Heather McLaughlin became the first-ever female photographer to shoot ringside at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia last weekend for Crown Jewel.

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s female presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last weekend. While McLaughlin shot photos from ringside, referees Aja Smith and Jessika Carr officiated some of the matches, while RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley, and Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

“Photographer Heather McLaughlin as @WWE’s first female photographer to shoot ringside in Saudi Arabia, 2 female refs @refajawwe & @WWELadyRefJess, & 2 incredible women’s matches. Another page in the history books for the women of #WWE! #WWECrownJewel #proud,” Stephanie wrote.

McMahon also made the trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, overseeing the event with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. They also hosted the pre-show press conference together, and kicked off the show on the stage.

The first WWE women’s match in the Kingdom didn’t take place until Crown Jewel 2019, the company’s fourth show in the country, due to restrictions on women’s rights. That match saw Natalya defeat Lacey Evans. Since then there have been a handful of women’s matches in the Kingdom.