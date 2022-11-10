Saraya talks process to get cleared to wrestle

Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change.

As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.

In an update, Saraya just appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and revealed that she just received clearance for in-ring action on Halloween, October 31. Doctors have said she can start with one match per month.

“When I came in, I didn’t really know what the deal was, I just knew that I was going to be part of something and we were going to build something special here,” Saraya said. “But then when I got there, got the great reaction when I walked out, and I was like, ‘oh my god’ and you can’t put a pro-wrestler out there and tell them that they can’t do anything else.”

“I came to terms with not being able to wrestle anymore and that’s fine, although a couple of years ago I did do some x-rays and they were looking great but I didn’t do the full MRI. I just did the x-rays because I was a little nervous about doing the MRI a couple of years ago so I was just like, okay, they’re looking good, maybe in a couple of years it starts getting better but I’m not going to rush it because Edge was out for like nine years, Stone Cold had that match with Kevin Owens but he didn’t bump much.”

Saraya continued and said at the time she figured she’d be able to work a match similar to Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

“I was like, I could probably pull off doing a Stone Cold match. It was just in my head because in the match, you wouldn’t think that there wasn’t a crazy amount of bumps because the story they told was so fantastic,” she said.

Saraya said she brought up the idea of wrestling to AEW President Tony Khan, who suggested she could work some tag team matches. Saraya said if she was going to come back to the ring, she would want to work a singles bout.

She said, “I remember talking to the doctors and they were like, ‘OK, you can do this, but we’re not going to clear you to take a bump.’ I went out there with Britt and we did our own thing. I didn’t ask clearance from the doctor there, I’m going to be honest. He was cool with it, he was just like, ‘please don’t take a bump, you’re not ready to take bumps yet.’ So he was like, ‘if you want to actually have matches, we have to get you completely cleared, that means MRIs, CT scans, everything.'”

Saraya noted that she didn’t want to go to a doctor associated with pro wrestling.

“Halloween, perfect day, I went to the doctor here in California, one of the best doctors around. He did a bunch of NFL, NBA, all these huge action stars, celebrities, actors & actresses, and all that fun stuff,” she said.

Saraya continued and said she underwent x-rays, CT scans, and everything else, all done on the same day. She later met with the doctor to go over the results.

“Then he sat there and went through them all and he was just like, ‘you’re cleared’ and I just burst into tears,” she recalled.

Saraya was told by the doctor that the fusions in her neck looked perfect, and said there were no fractures or other issues. She then asked about potential paralysis.

“I was like, let’s talk about paralysis. He said, ‘it’s rare’ and if you get kicked there, you have some cushion now. And if you ever feel like you’re not feeling too well, take some time off. You know your body but I will clear you to get back in the ring again,” she said.

Saraya then revealed how her doctor said she could start with one match per month, and then gradually start building up to more.

“Long story short, Halloween is when I got the full clearance. I called my parents, I was crying my eyes out,” she recalled.

Saraya has not wrestled since the December 27, 2017 WWE live event on Long Island, NY. She took a kick to the back from Sasha Banks, and the match had to be stopped. Saraya revealed how she sent a text message to Banks once she was medically cleared.

“The first person I texted as well was Mercedes, Sasha. She was one of the first people I texted. All that stuff, that can mentally fuck someone up to end someone’s career,” she said. “I just said, ‘Hey sis, I just want to let you know since I know this whole thing was tough on you mentally but my doctor just cleared me and told me my neck is 100% ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else but I know this will make you feel good. I’m back, haha.’ And she was over the moon and stuff like that.”

Below is the full interview with Saraya: