Saraya posts letter from doctor proving she is cleared

Saraya has not wrestled since December 2017 but she is set to return to the ring to face Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month.

Saraya revealed that she has been medically cleared to compete on last night’s AEW Dynamite. She then took to Twitter to reveal a letter from her doctor, confirming that she has been cleared to wrestle with no restrictions.

“To Whom It May Concern: Patient is cleared to wrestle with no restrictions,” the letter reads.

The letter was signed by Dr. Robert Watkins Jr., an orthopedic surgeon at Watkins Spine in Marina Del Rey, California, which works in association with the Marina Spine Center at Cedars Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Saraya captioned the tweet with, “Printed and framed this.”

Saraya later asked fans for names for her moves, writing, “I need new names for my moves… shit. Okay maybe ‘knight’ related names?”

Saraya later applauded AEW for having 3 women’s matches on the Full Gear card, referring to her match, AEW Interim World Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose.

“3 women’s matches on the ppv [clapping emoji x 2],” she wrote.

The former WWE Divas Champion later responded to criticism over the doctor’s note, writing, “Omg. The address. Number. Name of dr is on there. I ASKED for that note. So I can frame it and post it and he was kind of enough to do it. The 6 page dictation he wrote with a full break down, analysis and conclusion was awesome I just wanted to see that ONE sentence. For me. [shushing face emoji]”

I need new names for my moves… shit. Okay maybe “knight” related names? — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 10, 2022

3 women’s matches on the ppv 👏🏻👏🏻 — SARAYA (@Saraya) November 10, 2022