Robert Roode update

As noted, Robert Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that Roode was spotted in Birmingham on Wednesday, and word is that WWE officials hope he will be back from his injury issues soon. While Roode is still listed as a RAW Superstar as of this writing, there’s been talk of having him work SmackDown when he returns.

There’s still on concrete word on why Roode was out of action.

Roode has not wrestled since losing to Omos at the June 25 WWE live event from Amarillo, TX. His last TV match was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 SmackDown, and before that it was the loss to NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the March 22 NXT show.

On a related note, Roode took to Instagram yesterday and congratulated his son, Nick Roode, on being accepted to the University of Michigan. He tagged the photo from Culver Academies, a college preparatory boarding school in Culver, Indiana. Nick’s Instagram notes that he is graduating from Culver in the Class of 2023, and then heading to Michigan to play lacrosse.

You can see the two related posts below: