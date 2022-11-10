R-Truth comments on surgery

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth underwent successful surgery to repair a tear of his quadriceps tendon on Wednesday.

As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 WWE NXT show. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics. Truth later confirmed that he suffered a torn quad on the dive, and that he was headed in for surgery.

In an update, Truth took to Twitter last night to thank fans for their support, confirming that surgery was a success.

“I really really appreciate the support and love im receiving from all of you!! I can’t say thank you enough [folded hands emoji], Surgery went well, stay tuned.. #whatitis,” he wrote with a photo from the hospital.

There’s still no timeframe for when the 50 year old Truth will return to in-ring action, but he will likely need surgery and several months of rehab before he’s medically cleared to compete again.