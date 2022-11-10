New WWE PC Class announced

WWE has officially announced the WWE Performance Center Fall 2022 Rookie Class.

As seen below, a video was released to announce the class of 15 developmental talents. Alicia Taylor introduced the new recruits to the crowd at the WWE Performance Center this past Tuesday night during the WWE NXT taping.

14 of the 15 new talents were signed after working the WWE SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in Nashville back in late-July. Monika Klisara worked the WrestleMania 38 Week tryouts in Dallas back in April.

WWE noted in their announcement, “This group includes 15 athletes ranging from All-American Track & Field stars, pro football and volleyball players and NCAA Division 1 Gymnasts. The journey to becoming a WWE Superstar begins now!”

Below are details on each talent and the full video:

* Alivia Ash – track and field athlete from New Brunswick, NJ

* Anna Keefer – track and field athlete from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Fill, five-time NCAA All-American

* Beau Morris – former offensive lineman from Southern Methodist University

* Breanna Ruggiero – acrobatics athlete and tumbler from Sacramento State University

* Chukwusom Enekwechi – shotput athlete from Eastern Michigan University

* Franki Strefling – pro volleyball player

* Harleigh White – track and field athlete from Clemson University

* Hayden Pittman – former tight end from the University of Alabama

* Jade Gentile – pro soccer player from Iceland

* Kennedy Cummins – cheerleader from the University of Minnesota

* Kevin Ventura-Cortes – former tight end from Concordia University

* Lea Mitchell – three-time MVP gymnast from Michigan State University

* Monika Klisara – karateka from Team Canada

* Rickssen Opont – shotput athlete, Haitan national record holder

* Skylor Clinton – former right end from Northern Arizona University, Professional Indoor Football League player