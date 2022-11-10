Matches set for next week’s Impact Wrestling
A Double Jeopardy match and more are set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan
* X-Division Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus
* Old-School Rules Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin
* Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz
