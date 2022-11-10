Joe Hendry wins Impact Digital Media championship
Joe Hendry is your new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.
Tonight’s Impact episode on AXS opened up with Hendry defeating Brian Myers to capture the Impact Digital Media Title. The match saw Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino stop Matt Cardona from trying to assist Myers.
This is the first Impact title reign for Hendry. Myers began his first reign with the title back on July 1 at Against All Odds, by defeating Rich Swann in a Dot Combat match. Myers held the strap for 132 recognized days.
