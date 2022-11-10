Eric Bischoff’s new memoir to be released this week

According to PWInsider.com, the new Eric Bischoff memoir ‘Grateful’ will be officially released this Friday 11/11.

Promotional material for the book:

The follow-up to former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s first autobiography, Grateful picks up where Controversy Creates Cash left off.

Produced in partnership with NITRO author Guy Evans, Grateful covers Bischoff’s post 2006-career, including his WWE return, AEW involvement, TNA experience and much more.

Explore the unlikely journey that culminated in Bischoff’s surprise induction into the WWE Hall of Fame!

“If you had asked me in 2006 what the next 15 years of my life would look like, it would be nothing like what ultimately transpired.” – Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff is an American entrepreneur, television producer, sports-entertainment executive producer, on-screen personality, occasional wrestler, and retired amateur wrestler and martial artist. Bischoff is a veteran of sports-entertainment, from announcing for the AWA to becoming President of Turner Broadcasting’s WCW, and everywhere in-between, including a stint in WWE. In addition to his accomplishments in wrestling, Eric has created and produced television projects for networks like NBC, A&E, Discovery, CMT, TruTV, SpikeTV, and more. Follow Eric on Twitter @EBischoff