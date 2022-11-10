Dustin Rhodes: “I know my time is short”

In October, Dustin Rhodes commented on his future in wrestling and hinted at retirement. During an appearance on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, Rhodes provided a health update…

“Knee is great. I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go back. I’ll be back very very soon, probably two weeks. Right now, I feel good. I am getting older and that kind of weighs on my mind a little bit.”

“A lot of cleanings, I’ve never had an ACL surgery. This is 14 surgeries altogether. I was just feeling old because my knee is taking a little longer to recuperate. Now I’ve got it, it’s good to go. I’m getting older, they’re getting younger and faster. I know my time is short. I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I’m gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and am pretty passionate about it, but it is a young man’s game, as everyone finds out.”

