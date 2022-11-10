Chantal Reveals Why She Missed Her AEW Opportunity, How She Dealt With It, and More

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Canadian indy sensation Chantal joined Lewis Carlan of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, Chantal revealed why she missed her AEW appearance, opened up about dealing with missing her first AEW opportunity, and more. Here are some highlights

Missing her AEW appearance:

“So I got this through The Wrestling Academy, this project that I took part of, and QT Marshall selected me out of the four final girls as a second prize. I didn’t make it in the finals, but as a second prize, it was a dark match. So I was lucky enough to be chosen for that. I got all the information prior to the actual show taking place in Toronto, so a few days before, they just send us an email telling us that they require a blood work and all that for safety purposes. So that’s not a problem. But I was not able to get those results in time. I mean, I don’t blame our health system like they are short staffed. What would have taken seven to eight days to get a result back took probably thirteen, fourteen days. So that’s the unfortunate thing about it is I was not able to go and have a match without that.”

Waiting for her next AEW opportunity:

“So I spoke to Shawn Dean, Captain Shawn Dean, he is the person that’s taking charge of AEW Dark matches, and he’s the one who actually originally reached out to me to give me all the details on what they need, what they require and all that so I sent him an email back. He said that’s not a problem, maybe in the near future again, so I’m going to really stay up to date to see if they come back to Canada. And I’m just going to make my way there and hopefully I can get a second shot and I’ll just work extra hard for that one.”

How she dealt with missing her first AEW opportunity:

“I tried to stay positive. Of course, at first I was very, like, you know, I wouldn’t say depressed, obviously I kept my hopes up like there’ll be more opportunities. That’s the beautiful thing about wrestling is if as long as you keep working hard, there will be opportunities that will be presented to you as long as you go to them. So I’ve just been fortunate enough to have a lot of different opportunities that I just keep thinking, it’s okay, it’ll happen, whether it’s this one or some other company, you just keep doing what you’re doing and something good will come out of it.”

Chantal also spoke about her interest in working at Impact Wrestling when they return to Canada, being the NBWA Women’s Champion, her future goals, and more. You can read the complete interview at this link.