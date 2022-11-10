AEW denies that Fight Forever video game will be on Xbox Game Pass

Earlier this week there was a report that the upcoming AEW video game Fight Forever will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it’s released but the official AEW Games Twitter account shot down the news.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft where users who pay a monthly fee get to play games from different publishers without having to purchase the actual video game.

In a two-part tweet, the AEW Games account said that they are the official source for all news related to the Fight Forever game and a new update will be given during the Full Gear pay-per-view.

“This also seems like a good time to share that we don’t anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services,” the account said.

AEW: Fight Forever is still without a release date as the game was met with several delays despite a hefty sum being invested in it which is in the eight-figure range.

The game is developed by Yuke’s and will be published by THQ Nordic, with releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.