Torrie Wilson on what she turned refused to do in WWE

During a recent interview with Mike O’Hearn for the Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson revealed an angle she turned down in WWE because it didn’t feel right.

Wilson stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “They wanted me, like what Sable did, paint my boobs and walk out there naked, and I said no. There are certain things that I turned down that I could’ve gotten ahead with. But it just didn’t feel right.”

WWE inducted Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame class of 2019 inductees.