Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for this week

Friday’s AEW Rampage matches were taped tonight in Boston after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Interview segment with Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Christian Cage. Cage match between Lucha and Jungle Boy was announced for Full Gear

-World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin

-Jake Hager confronted Claudio Castagnoli in a backstage segment

-World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido defeated Rush

-Nyla Rose defeated local wrestler. Jade Cargill attacked after the match

-Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship over Lee Johnson

-Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer in the tournament match was not taped