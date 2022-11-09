Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for this week
Friday’s AEW Rampage matches were taped tonight in Boston after Dynamite. Here are spoilers-
-Interview segment with Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus & Christian Cage. Cage match between Lucha and Jungle Boy was announced for Full Gear
-World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin
-Jake Hager confronted Claudio Castagnoli in a backstage segment
-World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido defeated Rush
-Nyla Rose defeated local wrestler. Jade Cargill attacked after the match
-Orange Cassidy retained the AEW All-Atlantic Championship over Lee Johnson
-Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer in the tournament match was not taped