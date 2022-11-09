Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 11/9
The following AEW Dark matches for future episodes were taped tonight in Boston-
-Gates of Agony defeated Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
-Tay Melo defeated Paris Van Dale
-Matt Hardy & Private Party defeated Smiley Fairchild, Channing Thomas, Kyle Bradley
-Athena defeated Kayla Sparks
-The Butcher & The Blade defeated Waves ‘n’ Curls
-ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defeated Leon Ruffin
-Pres10 defeated Jora Johal
-AR Fox defeated Serpentico
-Riho & Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura