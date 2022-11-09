Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 11/9

The following AEW Dark matches for future episodes were taped tonight in Boston-

-Gates of Agony defeated Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz

-Tay Melo defeated Paris Van Dale

-Matt Hardy & Private Party defeated Smiley Fairchild, Channing Thomas, Kyle Bradley

-Athena defeated Kayla Sparks

-The Butcher & The Blade defeated Waves ‘n’ Curls

-ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defeated Leon Ruffin

-Pres10 defeated Jora Johal

-AR Fox defeated Serpentico

-Riho & Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura