Shawn Michaels comments on NXT Deadline

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels says he will lay the groundwork for NXT Deadline next week.

As noted, WWE has announced that Michaels will appear on next Tuesday’s NXT show to issue a statement on the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. Michaels took to Twitter this evening and commented on next week’s statement.

“The cornerstone of @WWENXT is constant innovation. Next week, I’m laying the groundwork for NXT Deadline. #WWENXT,” he wrote.

There’s still no word yet on what Michaels has to announce, but it’s been rumored that NXT Deadline will take place in a venue that is not the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.