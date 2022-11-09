Plan for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia, Happy birthday Jericho, Matt Cardona note, more

– According to Fightful Select, WWE will once again return to Saudi Arabia sometime in May of next year.

– Matt Cardona has revealed that he would be open to a WWE return but only if he could return as Matt Cardona rather than Zack Ryder, saying “Zack Ryder is dead.”

– AEW officially denies Xbox GamePass rumor floating around online. Says game will only be available full retail at this time.

This also seems like a good time to share that we don't anticipate #AEWFightForever being part of any monthly gaming subscription services. AEW: Fight Forever will be available in store at your favorite retailers or online. Reserve your copy today at: https://t.co/Nv3IuMVxiN — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 8, 2022

